Ajay Devgn BREAKS SILENCE On CAA Protests: “There Are Many Things We Can’t Speak About”

Ajay Devgn is all set to gift fans with a period drama in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on January 10 next year. Amidst the CAA, CAB protests, stars are speaking up and some of them are still silent. Various of them landed in a controversy after providing their opinion about the same.

After Saif Ali Khan, his Tanhaji co-star Ajay Devgn has also spoken up about the same. Ajay has always been crystal clear about his thoughts. He doesn’t beat around the bushes or tries to stay diplomatic regarding any issue happen in the country or his personal life.

In a conversation with Quint, he said, “There are many things we can’t speak about. If we say something, it offends somebody else. If Saif says something tomorrow, people will go out and start protesting.”

He also added, “They will ban a film called Tanhaji. Who is going to suffer? The producer, that’s me. He does not have the right to make me suffer. So there is a lot of responsibility.”

Recently a petition was filed against the film by Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Koli Rajput Sangh before Delhi High Court claiming the film’s director Om Raut has concealed the true lineage of the warrior Tanaji Malusare in the movie, which is slated to hit the screens on January 10.

The historical action drama, to be released in 3D, stars Ajay Devgn as Subedar Tanaji Malusare while Kajol stars as his wife Savitribai. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Udaybhan Rathod. Actor Sharad Kelkar is cast as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while Luke Kenny plays Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Recently, Bollywood period dramas such as “Padmaavat” and “Panipat” have also landed in trouble over the depcition of historical facts.

