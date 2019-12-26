Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 6 Early Trends: Salman Khan Starrer Witnesses A Huge Jump!

Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan & Kichcha Sudeep starrer has entered the 100-crore club within 5 days of its release. But, owing to the CAA protests in the entire country, it remained to be the longest time period a Salman Khan biggie has taken to achieve the feat. However, those are now bygones as the movie on the occasion of Christmas has witnessed a huge jump and that calls for reasons to celebrate!

Dabangg 3 till its Day 5 has added a total collection of 103.85 crores to its kitty. Now, Christmas ended up as a sigh of relief for the movie, as the audiences finally got a chance to make their way to the theatre screens. Thanks to the festive occasion as now as per the early trends flowing in, Salman Khan’s film has added another 15-16 crores to its collections.

Now, that makes the movie stand somewhere in the range of 118.85-119.85 crores. Now, with Good Newwz arriving at the theatre screens, a storm is expected, and whether Dabangg 3 manages to maintain its hold, is something to look forward to.

Salman Khan’s latest release Dabangg 3, which hit the screens on December 20, has been trimmed by almost nine minutes as the film was criticised for being too long with a duration of over two hours.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha claims at this point of time, discussions about the new citizenship law CAA and the ensuing nationwide protests are more important than any talk of opening-day collections of ‘Dabangg 3‘, this weeks new Bollywood release featuring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan with her.

“We all know what is going on in the entire country,” she said, referring to the CAA protests, adding: “I think people know that what is more important, but I am honestly happy with audience response to our film. At this moment, the entire country has come together on this matter (CAA protests) and it is more important than a film.”

