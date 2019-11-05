Not Ajay Devgn, But Hrithik Roshan To Be A Part Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra?

After an official announcement of Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is making it to the headlines due to his anticipated project Baiju Bawra. The movie is currently the topic of discussion amongst the movie buffs due to the speculations regarding the cast. After a lot of names, speculations have that Hrithik Roshan migt be approached.

A few days ago, it was heard that Ranveer Singh was approached by the filmmaker but owing to his packed schedule, the things didn’t fall in place. Now, after Ranveer getting off the list, it’s Hrithik Roshan’s name, which is said to be Sanjay’s favourite choice at the current moment.

The report in Bollywood Hungama states that Hrithik and Sanjay are all set to mark their reunion after 2010 with Baija Bawra, as the deal between the two is almost sealed.

A source close to the development quotes, “Few know that Hrithik and the filmmaker have been holding meetings for the last few days. SLB loved the actor’s performances in Super 30 and War and reached out to him post his last release. Hrithik loves Bhansali’s work and is keen to work in a period drama again. Till now Hrithik had given his nod only to his father Rakesh Roshan’s superhero action drama, Krrish 4, but he loved Bhansali’s script. In a hush-hush development that happened on Saturday night (November 2) at the filmmaker’s home, Hrithik agreed to do Baiju Bawra. The formal signing will take place within the next few days along with a proper announcement.”

Earlier, it was learnt that Hrithik is reconsidering his choices of scripts as he wants to do robust action roles especially after the unprecedented success of War, but seems like the actor is back at what he is best known for and that’s experimentation.

