To Avoid Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Shifts His Gangubai Kathiawadi To The Film City?

The media reports about the bitter relation between Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali post-Inshallah got shelved became the talk of the town. Although the star earlier stated that his friendship with the filmmaker is on the good lines, the latest development on SLB’s side doesn’t suggest so.

Apparently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was planning to shoot his next with Alia Bhatt titled Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mehboob Studios but when he came to know about Salman’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai shoot to be scheduled in the same studios, the filmmaker decided to shift the location.

The source close to Bollywood Hungama reveals, “Salman will be shooting for his home production, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, from November 4 at Mehboob Studios, in Bandra and the construction of the sets, have started a few days ago. But what he didn’t know was that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also planning to begin shooting at the same studios around the same time. But SLB came to know about it when the set of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was being constructed so he decided to shift to Film City, in Goregaon – even though they have shot a song for the same on a set constructed earlier. It’s a nice gesture of SLB to move his set to Film City as he’s a very sensitive and perceptive filmmaker and he must have realized that if he and Salman kept bumping into each other at Mehboob Studios, during each other’s shoots in the future, it could become awkward for them both, with the media getting maximum mileage out it.”

Also, as Salman is planning to conduct his media interactions in the studios itself for Dabangg 3, SLB decided to move to Film City in order to avoid the leaking of pictures from the shoot.

