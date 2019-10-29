Ajay Devgn Not In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra But To Play Alia Bhatt’s Gangster Lover In Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Ajay Devgn were last seen in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which is now 20 years old. That film also starred Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and is still considered as one of the greatest dramas to come out of Bollywood.

Now, the news is that both are reuniting again for Gangubai Kathiawadi which has Alia Bhatt in the lead. It’s also been said that Ajay will be playing one of Gangubai’s gangster lover. The story could be loosely adapted from one of the chapters of Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens Of Mumbai.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed, “Last week, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Leela Bhansali met at Anand Pandit’s Diwali party and chatted for hours. They caught up on a lot of stuff and that’s when SLB also invited him over to his office. Ajay dropped in a couple of days after that and they had meeting for more than a couple of hours. Bhansali offered him two scripts – a biopic and the other fictional, a love story, which is said to be Baiju Bawra. In Baiju Bawra the actor was offered the role of Tansen. Ajay liked his role in Gangubai as it’s an intense character – a mobster with a golden heart who teaches Gangubai the tricks of the trade and falls in love with her.”

It also added, “Ajay didn’t sign right then as he wants to do the signing and make the announcement at an auspicious date, which will be this week. The star showed the famous filmmaker some scenes his next project, a historical action drama, Tanhaji and Bhansali who himself excels in such period dramas was quite impressed. Apart from both these movies, the filmmaker also offered him another action drama based on a warrior film, which will be directed by SLB, at a later date. Ajay’s role in Gangubai is an extremely powerful and passionate one and will be remembered in cinema for the depth and romance in it.”

