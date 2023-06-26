Nora Fatehi is one of the most famous names in Bollywood right now. The actress is mainly known for her mind-boggling dance moves and has starred in many hit songs over the last few years. Nora took to her Instagram account and shared a s*xy dance video slipping into a tiny dress, and it’s the best thing you’ll see on the internet today. However, the clip didn’t sit well with those who are trolling the actress for the same on social media. Scroll below to take a look!

Nora enjoys a massive fan following around the globe, with over 45 million followers on Instagram. She often shares sultry pictures and videos of herself, and we absolutely adore her fashion sense.

Now talking about her latest video on Instagram, Nora Fatehi shared a transitional dance clip on the platform with a caption that read, “Tight fit to impress ya😉Trying out a fun flirty styling vibe for the summer💞 its all about colors for me 🧡♥️💛 Make your videos tag me and ill repost #sexyinmydress #dancewithnora OMG @marcepedrozo 👀”

In the video, the actress can be seen wearing a green-coloured bra that she paired with denim hotpants and later transitions into a tiny hot dress, looking gorgeous as ever. Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Reacting to Nora Fatehi’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “Can she get any Vulgar”

Another user commented, “Urfi ki badi bahen 😂😂😂”

A third commented, “So vulgar 🤮🤮🤮”

A fourth commented, “I don’t know what talent you’ve got that you are being given all this fame.You have zero talent and zero skills and only thing you can do is just shake your bootiyaa lol”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Nora Fatehi for her latest Instagram upload? Tell us in the space below.

