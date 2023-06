If living on the edge was translated into a video, then it would definitely feature action star Vidyut Jammwal’s latest clip on social media, where he is seen spotlighting his balancing skills on a four-storey building rooftop.

Vidyut, known for his daredevilry, courtesy his fitness, took to Instagram and shared a video of himself on Monday afternoon. In the clip, he is seen flaunting his well-chiseled body as he is shirtless and sporting bright blue shorts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the clip, Vidyut Jammwal is seen running on top of a narrow railing of the parapet performing a stunt.

“Balance in the body is the foundation for balance in life. — B.K.S. Iyengar. I Train Like Vidyut Jammwal,” he captioned his stunt video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

On the work front, Vidyut is currently busy shooting for his next ‘Crakk – Jeetega toh Jiyega‘.

The film is an adrenaline rushing extreme sports film, directed by Aditya Dutt. It is based on two brothers who are set to perform daring stunts mixed with extreme sports to win. It is written by Sarim Momin and Rehan Khan. Vidyut was last seen in IB71.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Earned Merely 1.25 Lakhs For His Debut Film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, His Over 25X Growth In 12 Years Will Leave You Jaw-Dropped! Check Out His Remuneration Over The Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News