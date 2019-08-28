No Entry Mein Entry: Did Anees Bazmee Just Confirm Salman Khan’ Anil Kapoor & Fardeen Khan In The Sequel?

Boney Kapoor’s 2004 rom-com No Entry was a laughter riot and was much loved by the audiences. And now when the film has completed 14 years of release the films producer Boney Kapoor tweeted, “The biggest hit of 2005 No Entry celebrates its 14th anniversary today! Soon, we will all enjoy a more mischievous, more wicked and more entertaining #NoEntry2. Thank you @BazmeeAnees and all connected to the project. #14YearsofNoEntry.”

Speaking on the lines of the announcement director Anees Bazmee has in an interview to Indian Express revealed, “ No Entry 2 is not a remake. It is a sequel. Since I had made the first one, I will be directing this one too. It has been fourteen years since No Entry released. It has never been that when the movie is running on TV and people haven’t called to tell me how much they still enjoy the film, and laugh aloud while the climax of the film is playing. People not only appreciated the actors for their fantastic performances, but they also appreciated the writing and direction.”

He further added, “I finished writing the script some time ago, and everybody involved in this film is very excited. I feel people will love this film. No Entry is such a big franchise, and this time we have named the film No Entry Mein Entry. This one will be a much bigger film than the last one. It is also much better. The comedy in this is slick. And, as a writer, I can say that this film is full of ‘mastiyaan’ (fun).”

When quizzed about what inspirations has he retained from No Entry; Bazmee said, “We have only borrowed the way we show the relationship between the husbands and wives. What stands out in that film is that every husband or wife who watched the film could relate to something or the other that the characters did. The women would think if their husbands are as good as Anil Kapoor’s character or as naughty as Salman’s. There was a lot of identification, and I made sure of it as a writer. So in the new film also, this thought is there. That’s all. Otherwise, it is a completely new film.”

While the camaraderie between the original cast i.e Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan and Fardeen Khan was evident speculations are being made about what will the cast of the sequel look like.

Spilling the beans on the same; Anees Bazmee said, “I would love to work with my original boys, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan, as they were fantastic in the film. There will be many girls too. It will be a huge star cast. That would be my choice, but then it all depends on our producer Boney Kapoor. He also has loved the story, and now we are all waiting to finalize the cast and start shooting.”

