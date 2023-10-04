Actress Neha Dhupia is celebrating the second birthday of her son Guriq Singh Dhupia with great passion, love and enthusiasm. Doting over him, she said that her son has turned ‘two cute’.

Taking to her X, formerly Twitter, the ‘Singh Is Kinng’ actress posted several photos where she could be seen doting over her little boy. Cradling and caressing him, Neha Dhupia was having the time of her life just playing around with her son.

Captioning the post, Neha Dhupia wrote: “Our baby boy just turned “two” cute … and his mama is outta control!

She added: “Two years ago on this day the love in our lives and our hearts doubled – god bless our little superhero … our baby G! @guriqdhupiabedi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

She also posted a clip on her Instagram where she was more doting than ever, holding her son by the window side of her house with a picturesque urban city in the back. The ‘De Dana Dan’ actress held Guriq and was playing around with him with the whole thing being a lot of smiles.

The 43-year-old shares her son along with her daughter Mehr with her husband, the ‘Pink’ actor Angad Bedi with whom she tied the knot with back in 2018.

Following this, Neha received many messages from fans and her celebrity peers alike. Actress Bipasha Basu on her Instagram wrote: “Happy birthday little one” while Dia Mirza wrote: “Baby jaaaaaaan”. Amrita Arora in her message wrote: “Happy birthday to ur cutieeee”.

Playing with his son, Angad Bedi also posted a full clip on his Instagram Stories where he could be seen cradling his child and playing with the action figures of various superheroes such as Captain America, Batman and the Flash.

The actor captioned the post: “Happy birthday GURIQ SIYAAN.. 2 years today mera putt jatt da!!! Mann Neeva Matt Uchi”

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Lands In A Legal Trouble Over A Gaming App Betting Case As He Gets Summoned By ED? Tiger Shroff, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek & Others Under The Scanner Too!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News