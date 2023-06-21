Vidya Balan’s much awaited theatrical release, Neeyat gave a sneak peek into its world of mystery. Ahead of its trailer launch tomorrow, the makers unveiled an intriguing teaser and 11 posters of the movie’s primary characters introducing us to Vidya Balan’s character, detective Mira Rao and the 10 suspects.
While the teaser gives us a preview into the enigmatic world of the murder-mystery, each of the posters paint an alluring image of the characters, raising immense anticipation for the trailer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The classic whodunnit, Neeyat is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 superhit ‘Shakuntala Devi’, based on the life and times of the lady known as the human computer. Anu Menon’s recent directing credits also include multiple episodes of the internationally acclaimed series ‘Killing Eve’. Neeyat has been written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani with dialogues by Kausar Munir.
Trending
Produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, that also produced Shakuntala Devi, and co-produced by Prime Video, Neeyat narrates a gripping suspense story of an unlikely detective (Vidya Balan) who investigates a mysterious murder at a billionaire’s party where nothing is what it seems and all suspects hide a secret or two. It releases only in theatres, 7th July 2023.
A world of mysteries and motives will be revealed.
Stay tuned…#Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres@vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies@RamKapoor @RahulBose1 @NeerajKabi1 @shahanagoswami #AmritaPuri @Dipannitasharma #NikiWalia… pic.twitter.com/rp458liyR6
— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023
The links for the posters are given below:
Vidya Balan:
Vidya Balan is Mira Rao.
The not-so-classic detective in a classic murder-mystery!
Trailer out TOMORROW! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres. @vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies @RamKapoor @RahulBose1 @NeerajKabi1 @shahanagoswami… pic.twitter.com/7mPyVLDNzp
— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023
Ram Kapoor:
Ram Kapoor is Ashish Kapoor aka AK.
The billionaire who knows how to have a good time even when the times are not good!
Trailer out TOMORROW! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres.
@vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies @RamKapoor… pic.twitter.com/QmSOy7v40J
— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023
Niki Walia:
Niki Walia is Zara
Tarot card reader. Faith healer. An enigma to all!
Trailer out TOMORROW! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres. @vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies #NikiWalia @RamKapoor @RahulBose1 @NeerajKabi1 @shahanagoswami… pic.twitter.com/6nUdFLBmWv
— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023
Rahul Bose:
Rahul Bose is Jimmy Mistry
His heart cuts cheques his bank can’t cash!
Trailer out TOMORROW! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres. @vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies @RahulBose1 @RamKapoor @NeerajKabi1 @shahanagoswami #AmritaPuri… pic.twitter.com/2M2Q1fZ1EY
— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023
Shahana Goswami:
Shahana Goswami is Lisa.
The ‘beat’ to the billionaire’s ‘heart’!
Trailer out TOMORROW! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres. @vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies @shahanagoswami @RamKapoor @RahulBose1 @NeerajKabi1 #AmritaPuri… pic.twitter.com/YLBTYzdJFm
— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023
Prajakta Kohli:
Prajakta Koli is Gigi
An open book…of secrets!
Trailer out TOMORROW! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres. @vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies @iamMostlySane @RamKapoor @RahulBose1 @NeerajKabi1 @shahanagoswami #AmritaPuri… pic.twitter.com/bifXnYq0Q3
— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023
Neeraj Kabi:
Neeraj Kabi is Sanjay Suri
The doctor with a license to kill.
Trailer out TOMORROW! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres. @vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies @NeerajKabi1 @RamKapoor @RahulBose1 @shahanagoswami #AmritaPuri… pic.twitter.com/BEYitakE2A
— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023
Dipannita Sharma:
Dipannita is Noor Suri
Loyal wife & devoted mother. Unarmed & Dangerous.
Trailer out TOMORROW! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres. @vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies @Dipannitasharma @RamKapoor @RahulBose1 @NeerajKabi1… pic.twitter.com/JFcOFSvz3G
— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023
Amrita Puri:
Amrita Puri is Kay
1 part woman-Friday. 1 part loyalist. All-parts dangerous.
Trailer out TOMORROW! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres. @vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies #AmritaPuri @RamKapoor @RahulBose1 @NeerajKabi1… pic.twitter.com/bcz9VFhuVF
— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023
Shashank Arora:
Shashank Arora is Ryan Kapoor
Born with a silver spoon, he likes to live on the golden edge.
Trailer out TOMORROW! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres. @vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies @ShashankSArora @RamKapoor @RahulBose1… pic.twitter.com/xQ0gvacmOp
— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023
Danesh Razvi:
Danesh Razvi is Tanveer
The event manager dealing with unusual events.
Trailer out TOMORROW! #Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres. @vidya_balan @anumenon1805 @vikramix @PrimeVideoIN @PenMovies @DaneshRazvi @RamKapoor @RahulBose1 @NeerajKabi1 @shahanagoswami… pic.twitter.com/TL5cHef2uW
— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) June 21, 2023
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!
Must Read: Sonali Bendre’s ’90s Clips Go Viral Leaving Netizens’ Jaw Dropped To The Floor, A User Comments “Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif Got Nothing On Her…”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News
Advertisement.
Advertisement