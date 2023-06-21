Vidya Balan’s much awaited theatrical release, Neeyat gave a sneak peek into its world of mystery. Ahead of its trailer launch tomorrow, the makers unveiled an intriguing teaser and 11 posters of the movie’s primary characters introducing us to Vidya Balan’s character, detective Mira Rao and the 10 suspects.

While the teaser gives us a preview into the enigmatic world of the murder-mystery, each of the posters paint an alluring image of the characters, raising immense anticipation for the trailer.

The classic whodunnit, Neeyat is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 superhit ‘Shakuntala Devi’, based on the life and times of the lady known as the human computer. Anu Menon’s recent directing credits also include multiple episodes of the internationally acclaimed series ‘Killing Eve’. Neeyat has been written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani with dialogues by Kausar Munir.

Produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, that also produced Shakuntala Devi, and co-produced by Prime Video, Neeyat narrates a gripping suspense story of an unlikely detective (Vidya Balan) who investigates a mysterious murder at a billionaire’s party where nothing is what it seems and all suspects hide a secret or two. It releases only in theatres, 7th July 2023.

