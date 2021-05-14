Bollywood’s legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away last year on April 30. Since then Neetu Kapoor has been living with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. But Neetu wanted her daughter to go back to her home in Delhi and be with her husband Bharat Sahni. She also recounted a time when Ranbir felt she didn’t love him anymore.

The Kapoor family had a tough year. Neetu’s husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away last year after a 2-year-long battle with cancer. He was 67 when he breathed last in H N Reliance hospital in Mumbai. Now Amar Akbar Anthony actress living alone at her residence in Mumbai.

Neetu Kapoor has now opened up about living without her children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. Talking to Filmfare, the veteran actress said, “I want them to be busy with their lives. I say mere dil mein raho, mere sar pe mat chadho (stay in my heart, don’t stand on my head). When Riddhima was with me for the pandemic, I was so stressed for one year because she couldn’t go back. I used to get so restless. I used to tell her Riddhima to go back, Bharat is alone. I was literally pushing her away. I like my privacy. I am used to this way of life.”

Neetu Kapoor even talked about the time when her daughter Riddhima went to London for her studies. “I remember when Riddhima was going to London to study I used to howl for days. If someone would even come to meet her and say goodbye I used to start crying. But when years later Ranbir went, I didn’t. He told me, mom you don’t love me. But it isn’t that. It was just that I had gotten used to that life, of living away from a child. So when it happened again, I was prepared. I think those times when they were abroad made me stronger and made me feel that I am okay being alone,” she said.

Khel Khel Mein actress said that Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni helped her to heal after Rishi Kapoor’s death, but now she wants them “to be busy with their lives” and stay in her heart. She said, “Also, they have to get on with their lives. I get happy when they come, but I want them to go back to their homes and be settled. I just say one thing, don’t meet me every day, but stay connected. I don’t want them to be around me all the time, I am very independent that way. I love my life the way it is.”

