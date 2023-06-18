Nawazuddin Siddiqui Sheds Light On His Struggling Days: "I Know The Fear Of Not Knowing About Your Next Meal"

Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who portrays a junior artist in the upcoming comedy-drama film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, remembers his struggling times as a junior artist when he didn’t know what his next meal would be like.

Reminiscing about his initial tough years, the actor said, “I know how it feels to be a junior artist because I too was a struggling actor at some point in my life. I’ve been with junior artists; hence I know the struggles. I know their insecurities, their dreams, and their complexities. I know the fear of not knowing what your next meal would be like.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui continued, “I’ve worked in multiple films as a junior artist, I’ve done many ads as well. And if you see, there’s a coca cola ad featuring Sachin Tendulkar where me and a few of my friends, including Rajpal Yadav, play the role of washermen. We hid our faces when the camera comes towards us, to save face as ex-NSD students.”

Nawazuddin said that those hard times motivated him to portray the character of junior artist Shiraz Khan Afghani aka Sheru in ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’.

Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the movie is produced by Kangana Ranaut under the banner of Manikarnika Films. Besides Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film also stars Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video by June 23.

