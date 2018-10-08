Nana Patekar Press Conference On Tanushree Dutta Controversy: “The Truth Will Not Change”

It was said that Nana Patekar cancelled the press conference where he was due to address the sexual harassment allegations leveled against him by actress Tanushree Dutta. Media gathered around his residence for his byte and he did came down for a minute. The media was informed about the cancellation by Nana’s son Malhar.

The text message, which was sent out late on Sunday, read: “Just wanted to inform that there’s no press conference tomorrow… Will let you know about the further proceedings soon.”

Nana Patekar cam down his residence for a minute and was repeatedly asked for a byte, he said “Else I keep meeting you guys (media) on a regular basis and I don’t have any issue with the same but when my lawyers instructed to do so, I had to do this. Please pardon me for that. What I said a decade ago, I will stand by that. What was the truth yesterday will remain the truth even today and will be the same tomorrow.”

#WATCH Nana Patekar addresses media in Mumbai over allegations made by Tanushree Dutta https://t.co/tDbCYxSTgy — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018

The press conference was to be held for Nana to address Tanushree’s accusation of his misbehaviour on the set of a 2008 film. In an interview in September, in the context of her opinion on #MeToo Movement and sexual harassment against women in Bollywood, Tanushree spoke out her personal experience of facing it at the hands of Nana on the set of “Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss” in 2008.

Last week, Tanushree also filed a written complaint on the same at the Oshiwara police station here.

“Nana Patekar’s behaviour was inappropriate towards me, he was on the set despite (the fact) his work in the song was over. He grabbed me by the arm and pushed me towards him around on the pretext of teaching me how to dance,” read one part of the complaint.

On his part, Nana has consistently denied the accusation. In 2008 too, he had held a conference to dismiss the allegations. And just last week, on being confronted by the media, he said he had answered the questions about it 10 years ago. “Jhooth toh jhooth hi hai (a lie is a lie),” Nana said.