Actor Scott Wilson, a veteran actor with 50 years of credits, who most recently appeared in The Walking Dead, is no more.

He died after a battle with cancer. He was 76.

'Walking Dead' actor Scott Wilson dead
The Walking Dead Actor Scott Wilson Passes Away At The Age Of 76

His death was announced on Saturday on The Walking Dead official Twitter account, reports variety.com.

Wilson played rural farmer Hershel Greene on the series. He was a regular on The Walking Dead from its inception in 2010 through 2014. His character helped the resistance led by star Andrew Lincoln in battling the show’s walkers. The character lost a leg in season three and was killed off in season four.

News of Wilson’s death came shortly after it was announced at The Walking Dead panel at New York Comic Con that Wilson would be among past cast members appearing in the show’s ninth season, which debuts internationally on Sunday. Wilson had already filmed his scenes.

Wilson is survived by his wife, Heavenly, an artist and attorney.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here