Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s on-screen collaborations have always been memorable, and one of their classics is ‘Namastey London.‘ It’s been 18-years since the film’s release, and it has attained the status of a classic rom-com with audiences revisiting the film for its lighthearted performances, feel-good narrative, and addictive soundtracks.

In an exciting treat to the fans of Akshay Kumar and his chemistry with Katrina Kaif, ‘Namastey London’ is re-releasing in theatres on Holi, March 14. The actor took to his social media handle and shared the exciting news.

He wrote, “Thrilled to announce the re-release of #NamasteyLondon on the big screen this Holi, 14th March! Get ready to relive the magic — unforgettable songs, iconic dialogues, and timeless romance with @katrinakaif, all over again. See you at the movies! “

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, ‘Namastey London’ had opened up to positive reviews from audiences and critics for its direction, soundtrack, performances, and storyline. The film was highly acclaimed, and its songs performed well on the music charts. ‘Namastey London’ had ended the dry spell at the box office by emerging as a hit and becoming one of the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2007. Apart from carrying an engaging storyline, the film was also visually captivating. It was shot in Punjab, London, and was consecutively shot across 50 locations in the UK.

Now that ‘Namastey London’ is headed to the theatres once again, it makes for a double festive treat for the audiences. Social media users have always talked about re-releasing Akshay Kumar’s classic rom-coms. With ‘Namastey London’ re-releasing on March 14, his fans can brace themselves!

