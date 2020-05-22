Mumtaz RUBBISHES Her Death Hoax: “Mujhe Kyun Maarna Chahte Hai Log?”

Social media can be a sick place at times & hence veteran celebs such as Mumtaz have to come forward to clarify their stance. There have been rumours around her death since yesterday and Do Raaste actress herself is putting them to rest.

Since the shattering news of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, there have been many baseless news doing rounds on social media. Many also reported that Naseeruddin Shah isn’t well but we broke it to you guys that it was just a rumour.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Mumtaz revealed, “Oh! I am hale and hearty. Main abhi zinda hoon. I am glad someone called to check officially. I don’t know why someone is deliberately doing this. Is it some kind of joke? Last year, it shook my family and everyone called in, worried sick. My near and dear ones were in different parts of the world and it traumatised all of them. In a way, it also troubled me a lot.”

Mumtaz also added, “This year, my daughters, grandkids, sons-in-law and my husband are all here with me in London. The lockdown has kept us all at home, together, and safe. Of course, I have more relatives around the world who got worried reading what made the rounds last night. Mujhe kyun maarna chahte hain log? Jab waqt aayega to main khud hi chali jaaongi.”

Without any filter, she was very blunt and annoyed about the rumours. Mumtaz said, “Jab marungi, to meri family officially bata degi sabko. It won’t be a secret. It will be all over the place, I know that and I am sure of that. Death is as real as life and everyone will face it someday. But I can’t get my head around these death hoaxes that make the rounds once or twice in the year about a few of us.”

