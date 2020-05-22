Farah Khan’s Son Czar Uses Her Self-Knit Hairband Band As Mask

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan tried knitting a hairband but failed, though her attempt has not gone in vain.

Going by a photo Farah Khan shared on social media, her son Czar is wearing the knitted piece as a hairband and as a mask!

“Is it a Mask?? Is it a hairband!!? My multipurpose knitted piece of mother’s lov is finally done! See how happy my son looks wearing it #czar #knitknitknit #maakapyaar,” she captioned the image.

Earlier Farah Khan and chef Vikas Khanna collaborated to donate 72,000 sanitary pads to women migrant workers.

Farah Khan, who is observing self-isolation in Mumbai, and Vikas, currently residing in New York, had been discussing the plight of women migrant workers over the phone before taking the decision.

