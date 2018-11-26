It has been 10 years since the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack happened, the dark memories of shooting and killing of innocent people by terrorists still flicker alive. The Hindi film fraternity on Monday paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala and makers of upcoming film Uri, based on the Uri attack of September 2016, showed their respect to all those martyred on that day by observing silence across 300 radio stations all over India on Monday morning.

As many as 164 people were killed and over 300 injured after an attack masterminded by the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba was orchestrated in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

#MumbaiTerrorAttack: Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan & Bollywood Celebs Pay Tribute To The Heroes

On the tenth anniversary of the attack, Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan paid tribute to the victims and martyrs and said it’s a day that can’t be forgotten.

Here’s how celebrities remembered the day via Twitter:

