MumbaiTerrorAttack: Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan & Bollywood Celebs Pay Tribute To The Heroes

It has been 10 years since the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack happened, the dark memories of shooting and killing of innocent people by terrorists still flicker alive. The Hindi film fraternity on Monday paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala and makers of upcoming film Uri, based on the Uri attack of September 2016, showed their respect to all those martyred on that day by observing silence across 300 radio stations all over India on Monday morning.

As many as 164 people were killed and over 300 injured after an attack masterminded by the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba was orchestrated in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

On the tenth anniversary of the attack, Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan paid tribute to the victims and martyrs and said it’s a day that can’t be forgotten.

Here’s how celebrities remembered the day via Twitter:

Never forget!

#26/11 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 26, 2018

Will never forget 26/11. We have only grown stronger #mumbaikar #jaihind — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 26, 2018

Hosted the Memorial last year for the 26/11 attacks, standing there alongside the dignitaries I felt gooseflesh as we proudly together sang the Indian National Anthem. This is a day Mumbai stood together (again) & this encapsulates the spirit of the city. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) November 26, 2018

Remembering our heroes of 26/11… Everyone who helped each other through the tough time.. My heart goes out to their courage and sacrifice and for all the innocent victims .. #MumbaiTerrorAttack — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 26, 2018

India Learned Valuable Lessons from 26/11. But So Have Terrorists Across the Border, says Manoj Joshi in this excellent assessment of the past decade https://t.co/Yziprn2AfK via @thewire_in — Siddharth (@svaradarajan) November 26, 2018

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack who sacrificed themselves for defending the country. 🇮🇳🙏#MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/Vj6s2EVAKI — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 26, 2018

While remembering & paying tributes to the martyrs of #MumbaiTerrorAttack of 26/11, let’s all fight the growing number of #WhiteCollaredTerrorists in #India, in the name of #UrbanNaxals, #TukdeTukdeGang, #LutyensMedia and #Communists. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 26, 2018