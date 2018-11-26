It Might Be A BLOCKBUSTER But Here’s Why A Film Starring Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan Together Isn’t A Good Idea!

Talking about the buddies, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, a reunion of Karan-Arjun is perhaps the wish of every Bollywood lover. Two biggest superstars of the country, Salman and Shah Rukh sorted out their differences long back and since then, they share a great camaraderie. Both the actors have displayed the crackling chemistry on several occasions, making fans urging for more.

After an ugly spat at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party way back in 2008, the actors made headlines for their much talked about hug in Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party. Since then both SRK and Salman started showing their love and affection for each other openly. While Shah Rukh promoted Dilwale and Raees on Bigg Boss and also made a special appearance in Tubelight, Salman is doing a cameo in his upcoming film Zero. Earlier, the makers of Zero released the teaser of the song featuring beloved Salman and SRK and now fans are hoping that both the stars to come together in a movie.

Contradictory to the audience wish, here’s why we don’t think the two superstars can reunite for a movie.

Date issues

First and the most important fact would be the dates, as both the actors always work on a tight schedule around the year, with several projects lined up, it would be a hectic task for the makers to manage the dates and complete the shoot.

Budget

Both SRK and Salman are highest paid actors of the industry. Even their movies based on simple subjects turns out to be an expensive affair. And not many producers in the industry have the courage to shell out all their life earnings and much more to cast SRK-Salman together.

Script

Featuring two biggest superstars would require a kind of script, which does justice to their caliber and forte. The makers couldn’t afford a flawed script, which happened in case of Thugs Of Hindostan which boasted of legend Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

Roles

As both the actors possess different on-screen image and persona, one expects the roles of equal stature. Also, it would be a tough task to assign the role of equal importance and screen presence.

Profit sharing

Profit-sharing had become a popular term amongst movie maniacs in recent years. Both Shah Rukh and Salman take away the hefty chunk of profits of the movie and their collaboration would spare very less for those involved, even the movie turns out to be a blockbuster.

The rivalry between fans

Even though both the actors have sorted out their issues, it’s their die-hard fans which keeps the hoopla alive and casting them together in a movie would surely create a much wider rift between the fan base. Demeaning the actors based on the impact and importance of their respective roles would sully the good names of the actors, especially in the age of memes and social media trolling.