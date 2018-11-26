Heartwarming! Mahesh Babu Dedicates Time To 106-Year-Old Fan Amidst Hectic Schedule

Maharshi star Mahesh Babu has garnered fans through the years and on the list of his admirers is also 106 years old Relangi Satyavati Garu from Rajahmundry, Andra Pradesh.

The old lady traveled all the way to Maharshi sets to meet the charming superstar. Mahesh Babu who has a hectic schedule as he is continuously shooting for Maharshi took out time and met his eldest fan.

Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram and shared the pictures saying, “It’s amazing how love transcends through ages… Humbled to see & feel that kind of love coming from someone generations apart from mine❤ The love from my fans has always overwhelmed me but 106-year old Relangi Satyavati garu coming all the way from Rajahmundry to bless me has touched every corner of my heart. Glad I could make her happy but in all honesty, I am happier than her. God bless her! 😊Feeling happy, blessed & grateful for all this love🙏#blessedencounters”

Mahesh Babu recently finished his shoot schedule for Maharshi in New York and currently is shooting for the next schedule in Hyderabad until the end of the year.

The actor always tries and spares time from his busy schedule to spend quality time with family and friends.

Mahesh was in the US for a long time where he spent some quality time with his family and later did the shooting of the film.

On Mahesh Babu’s birthday, the makers revealed first look and teaser where the superstar is seen in never seen avatar in a college look, sporting beard. He looks handsome and is winning our hearts as always.

Mahesh Babu will be seen in much leaner and stronger look in Maharshi which will hit the screens in April next year.