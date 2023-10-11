Director Nikkhil Advani has recalled the shooting experience for the second season of ‘Mumbai Diaries’.

The director described it as a dangerous thing.

“We had quite a shooting experience this season, it was surely a dangerous thing. The production design of the set had scaffolding everywhere, and one of the particular scenes involved Konkona being trapped in a room flooded in water. To ensure that she had something to hold onto, we literally strapped her to the scaffolding kept in the room,” he said.

Nikkhil added: “And while we were inside the room, shooting and filling it up with water, we didn’t realise the amount of pressure it was exerting on the walls. We had to jump out of the set as the walls were beginning to give away. All in all, it was all cool and full of adventure, surely making it a fun shooting experience too.”

Created and Directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment, ‘Mumbai Diaries S2’ features Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwantary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Satyajeet Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Tina Desai, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ridhi Dogra and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles.

The eight-episodic series is a medical drama which is about staff of the Bombay General Hospital dealing with the floods affecting the city and its people premiered on October 6 on Prime Video.

