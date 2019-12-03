Mudassar Aziz Has A Message For All Those Who Feel Kartik Aaryan Has Finally Arrived! Read On

Mudassar Aziz has directed Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in his upcoming directorial venture, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film is a remake of the 1978 cult comedy which featured celebrated actors like Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur.

While many industry folks have been saying that Kartik Aaryan has come out in his full form and best potential, Mudassar has a different story to say altogether. Opening up about his thoughts on Kartik, Mudassar has been quoted by Mid-Day saying, “When people tell me as an actor Kartik has arrived, I want to tell them he’s just started.”

Further opening up about the difference between his film to that of the original, Mudassar said, “When Juno (Chopra’s grandson and the film producer) retrieved it, I realized it was way ahead of its time. When Juno heard my version, he decided we had to tell this story because under the guise of comedy, we were saying something important.”

Mudassar further said that instead of remaking the film, he decided to write a new script altogether. Directed by Mudassar Aziz and featuring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to release on the 6th December 2019 and is backed by Bhushan Kumar.

