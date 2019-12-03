Queen Teaser OUT! Ramya Krishna Intrigues Us As Jayalalithaa In Her Upcoming Web Biopic

Veteran actress Ramya Krishna who is known for her power-packed performances and challenging roles in the South film industry and Bollywood is now all set to rule digital space.

The talented actress will soon be seen in filmmaker Gautham Menon’s web series titled Queen based on the life of a politician and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa.

The first teaser of Queen was unveiled recently by the makers. The teaser showcases a glimpse of the journey of Jayalalithaa from a school going girl to actress to a well-known politician.

The web series is being jointly directed by Gautham Menon and Prasath Murugesan.

Talking about her getup, it was early today when the actress unveiled her look from the Queen on Twitter, as one gets to see, the actress can be seen donned in white saree with red, white and blue border.

The trailer of Queen will be unveiled on 5th December. The web series is been written by Reshma Ghatala and will be streamed on MX Player in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages.

Jayalalithaa aka Thalaivi has been trending all over from the past number of months following a biopic of the former CM of Tamil Nadu which stars Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut which is being helmed by AL Vijay. And also for yet another biopic titled Iron Lady which has Nithya Menen as Jayalalithaa, it is being helmed by Priyadarshini.

Talking about Ramya Krishna, the actress who was last seen in Vijay Sethupathi starrer Super Deluxe, is also filming Uyarntha Manithan which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. The film is being helmed by Tamilvannan.

