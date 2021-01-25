When a musical piece warms the cockles of her heart, there’s no looking back for Mrunal Thakur. The actress recently shot for a song with Guru Randhawa titled Abhi Na Chhodo Mujhe. Shot in Kashmir’s Gulmarg region, the music video is a heartwarming love story set against the backdrop of the picturesque locations in the Valley.

The actress, despite in between multiple commitments, took a week off to shoot for the number. Donning a cute unique look that’s very different from what one usually recognises her for.

The best part for her, however, was the shooting process. Onlookers say that Mrunal Thakur and Guru have a warm off-screen camaraderie playing a romantic pair for the video. “Their friendship bloomed into beautiful chemistry on screen. The vibe of the song is extremely energetic and the song has turned out beautifully,” adds the source.

The song was shot with a slim crew over a few days in Kashmir. The schedule was a nice break for Mrunal Thakur away in the snowy locales of Kashmir.

