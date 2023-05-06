50 days to a story that took the world by storm and shook the nation. 50 days of celebrating the resilience of a mother. Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway continues to reign in the hearts of people as it still successfully runs in theatres, even after 50 days.

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), the movie, which speaks of a mother’s legal battle against an entire nation to gain the custody of her own children, has created many milestones.

Rani Mukerji played the titular character in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway impressed everyone with her natural acting and emotions. As a mother herself, she could not comprehend the pain and anger Mrs Chatterjee went through to win the custody of her children.

Rani Mukerji portrayed the emotion of a courageous mother who would go to any length to keep her child safe and protected. Her acting left everyone emotional and speechless, and made Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway a mega success.

What a journey it has been for the movie since its inception to delivering it with finesse. The team commemorates this landmark.

