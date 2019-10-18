Mouni Roy Confesses She Does Not Have 3AM Friends In The Industry

While actress Mouni Roy’s television career is a marvel in itself, the Naagin actresses Bollywood career too seems to be shaping up interestingly ever since her debut alongside Akshay Kumar with the sports drama Gold!

And now, with the release of her next film, Made In China alongside Rajkummar Rao around the corner the actress is busy with the promotions of the film. And it is during one of the promotional interviews that Mouni confessed that she does not have any 3AM friends in the industry.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle in her latest interview, Mouni said, “I have no 3 AM friends from the industry, nor do I have any bouncing board here, but some of my friends are here in Mumbai. I believe in the mantra ‘Early to bed, early to rise’, so I sleep by 10.30 pm, and hence no 3 am friends.”

Well, there is no denial to the fact that Mouni is one of the most beautiful actresses today and has often floored us with the appearances. Speaking about her beauty hacks, Mouni reveals, “Being a Bengali, I don’t need to do anything for the skin, but my hairstylist and makeup artists are always by my side to make me look pretty. Plus I swear I don’t need to go to the parlour for my hair, a simple hair wash suffices probably because I have straight hair. I believe less is more, and I like to keep it super simple.”

On the professional front, Made In China is slated for a Diwali release and features Rajkummar Rao, Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.

