Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan Starrer To Be Directed By Sanjay Gupta? Rakesh Roshan Finally Speaks Up

The year of 2019 has turned out to be an amazing one for Hrithik Roshan with back-to-back to successes including Super 30 and War. With such sort of response, the actor is back in his form and expectedly the news regarding his upcoming projects have started doing rounds. After slowing up for months, the buzz of his much-awaited Krrish 4 picked up the buzz and according to recent reports, Rakesh Roshan was supposed to be replaced by Sanjay Gupta for direction.

In last week, it was learnt that Sanjay Gupta is taking over the fourth instalment of the franchise as Rakesh Roshan’s health is not up to the mark. The reports were believable as Sanjay has previously worked under Rakesh Roshan’s production Kaabil as a director. Also, his style of filmmaking is quite sleek and stylish, which perfectly suits such a celebrated superhero franchise.

Now after enjoying such reports for days, Rakesh Roshan has himself cleared the air around the rumours of being replaced. According to Deccan Chronicle, veteran filmmaker said, “Even I am reading this so-called news, like everyone else.”

He further blamed media for spreading such false news by quoting, “Sanjay is shooting his own film. I think a section of the media needs to get more responsible about facts.”

He also confirmed that his health is recovering, thus giving a full stop to rumours of being replaced. “It looks like I’m on the way to recovery, thankfully,” he added.

