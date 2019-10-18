News of Akshay Kumar Body Shaming Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘Typical Indian Figure’ Goes VIRAL; Actress Reacts

Sonakshi Sinha’s transformation from fat to fit has truly been an inspirational journey! The actress struggled because of the same during her Bollywood debut with Dabangg, as netizens would slam her for not having the ‘ideal’ heroine figure. Now, a statement of Akshay Kumar making comments on the same is going viral and the Mission Mangal actor is facing the heat of his words!

Earlier, while talking about Sonakshi Sinha’s figure, Akshay Kumar had said, “Sonakshi is a wonderful actress who has her own style of acting. She has an absolutely different figure – a typical, Indian figure and not size zero. Khaate peete gharane ki lagti hai. I am a pure Punjabi. I like heroines who are hari bhari. Chusa hua aam na lage..”

Out of nowhere, the statement is coming to limelight with netizens slamming the actor of bodyshaming Sonakshi. However, the actress is setting the records right and is in all support of her actor friend.

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, when asked about her stance on the controversy, Sonakshi said, “Firstly, let me start by saying that trolls really have nothing better to do in life, so this is what they resort to. People have to understand that I was heavily body shamed at the start of my career, in spite of having lost 30 kilos, and what Akshay said was probably in response to something on the same lines.”

Furthermore about their equation, “They also have to understand that I have a great friendship and working equation with him, so he was talking about a friend and not a random person. If anything, he was being a gentleman and defending me with no intention of ‘objectifying’ anyone. And if I, the person being referred to, has absolutely no problem with what was said, I don’t think anyone else should either. People need to start utilising their time better rather than digging up stupid things and making an issue of it.”

Sonakshi will return as Rajjo in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3.

