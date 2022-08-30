A new set of stills released on Monday from the Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi-starrer ‘Monica, O My Darling’, set to be streamed on Netflix, shows the ‘Maharani’ star looking strikingly different from her Rabri Devi-inspired homemaker-turned-Chief Minister character in the SonyLIV series.

Advertisement

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Huma wrote in the caption: “Reason to watch. Iska story achcha hai.”

Advertisement

Huma Qureshi starter ‘Monica, O My Darling’ is a neo-noir crime-drama thriller directed by Vasan Bala, who has earlier made films like ‘Peddlers’ and ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, and has served as Anurag Kashyap’s associate on his films in the past.

Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao with the team of ‘Monica, O My Darling’ joined Films Day and spoke to the audience about working together, the unique genre and what went behind the making of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rani Bharti (@iamhumaq)

Commenting on the occasion, Vasan Bala said: “‘Monica, O My Darling’ has been a dream project for me and we cannot wait to entertain everyone with this twisted crime comedy brimming with mystery and drama. Joining forces with Matchbox Shots and Netflix along with our brilliant ensemble cast to bring to life this unique story has been an absolute pleasure.”

Huma Qureshi starrer ‘Monica, O My Darling’ is a neo-noir that is an ode to movies about the perfect plan that led to mayhem in the lives of the people involved. The film was announced last year in July.

Directed by Vasan Bala, and produced by Matchbox Shots, ‘Monica, O My Darling’ also stars Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel and Zayn Marie Khan.

Interestingly, all members of the main cast has previously collaborated with Netflix before, barring Sikandar Kher, who gained recognition with his role of Daulat in the Sushmita Sen-starrer Disney Plus Hotstar series ‘Aarya’.

Must Read: Freddy: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Finally Secures A Buyer For Its Digital Release, Streaming Rights Sold To This OTT Giant For A Whopping Rs 70 Crore – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram