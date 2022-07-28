Huma Qureshi turned a year older on Thursday and celebrated the occasion by doing what Tarla Dalal, the cookbook diva she plays in an upcoming biopic, did best: cook up a storm in the kitchen of her loved ones.

The actress, who’s the daughter of the owner of one of Delhi’s best-known kebaberies, decided to try her hand at cooking some famous Gujarati dishes, such as ‘dal dhokli’, ‘khichdi’, ‘thepla’ and ‘bharela bhinda’. She said: “I decided to take a page out of Tarla Dalal’s cookbooks and rustle up a meal for my family.”

Talking about her cooking journey, Huma Qureshi said: “Having immersed myself in the world of Tarla Dalal, I have learned how cooking is an art that needs to be honed over the years. Food is such an essential part of our lives. There’s nothing to beat good, healthy and home-cooked meals.”