MondayMotivation: This Dialogue Of Abhishek Bachchan From Mani Ratnam’s Guru Is Your Perfect Monday Gyaan

This is one of the best Monday’s ever reasons being Dussehra holiday tomorrow. Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation here’s Abhishek Bachchan’s dialogue from Mani Ratnam’s Guru, “Jab log tumhaare khilaaf bolne lage, samajh lo tum tarakki kar rahe ho!”

Guru is one of the best directorial by Mani Ratnam till date. The film is said to be loosely based on the life of business tycoon, Dhirubhai Ambani. Abhishek’s portrayal of businessman Gurukant Desai was phenomenal. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan portrayed the character of Guru’s wife, Sujata.

Guru aka Abhishek’s character rags to riches story inspired everyone. The dialogues quite hard-hitting and motivating to the masses.

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Thursday with a nostalgia-filled #ThrowbackThursday.

