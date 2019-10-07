This Is Masaba Gupta’s Perfect Remedy For An Acne Free Skin

Celebrity Designer Masaba Gupta has always been open about her skin problems and how she takes care of it. She often takes to social media pages to talk about her skin routine and makeup application. With the industries obsession with fair skin, Masaba has learned to love her tan and surely carries it like a boss.

Whether it’s a casual brunch with her girlfriends or a workday with lots of makeup on, Masaba has always got it all sorted out. She is very comfortable with going out sans makeup as well and manages to glow every time. Admitting that a clean, dewy face is her favourite, Masaba believes that skincare is extremely important and easier than it looks.

She even opened up about how she deals with breakouts and acne and said that the regular healthy diet is the key. She adds, “I’m also into celery juice. I apply a lot of coconut oil and aloe vera on my hair and face. I then also steam my face with boiled neem leaves, which helps to clean up the pores and acne.”



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Celery juice is actually very beneficial for your skin. It has anti-inflammatory properties which contain polyacetylene. It reduces chronic joint pain, gout and rheumatoid arthritis as well. It soothes the body and the nerves, with calming and relaxing properties. Celery is loaded with essential minerals and vitamins such as folate, potassium, vitamin B6, vitamin K and vitamin C. The perfect cocktail for the skin.

How many of you will try this trick? Let us know in the comments section below.

