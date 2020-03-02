#MondayMotivation: Today, after the anticipated trailer release of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, the ‘Aya Police’ catchphrase has turned out to be sensation amongst the movie buffs. The trailer had all the ingredients, we usually see in Rohit Shetty’s film and one highlighting factor was Ajay Devgn’s presence as Singham.

Speaking about Singham, the character played by Ajay Devgn has become a cult over the years and today we are here with one dialogue from the film, that released way back in 2011. The dialogue is the scene, where Singham goes bluntly over DSP Satyam Patkar played by Murali Sharma. He quotes, “Meri Zarurtein Kam Hai, Isliye Mere Zameer Mein Dum Hai (My needs are less, that’s why my conscience is strong)”.

The dialogue inspires a sense that if one keeps his needs and desires under check, he gets a clarity in deciding what’s morally wrong or right.

Talking about Akshay Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi, the trailer of the film was launched today. At the trailer launch, Akshay Kumar expressed his love for the uniform and how he enjoys doing stunts on his own at the age of 52. Akshay Kumar plays Veer Soorvayanshi in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi that also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff. It has Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in special appearances.

Directed by Rohit and co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, Cape Of Good Films & Reliance Entertainment, Sooryavanshi is set to hit the big screens on March 24.

