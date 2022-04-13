Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Hectic Cinema Pvt. Ltd’s film, Mister Mummy stars the most adored couple of Bollywood, Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D’Souza.

It was earlier reported that the comedy-drama film had begun shooting in several locations across England and Riteish-Genelia fans as well as film fanatics were over the roof with this announcement.

Now, the versatile actress, Genelia D’Souza has concluded her shoot schedule and shared a lovely post with her team members on Instagram tagging them as ‘a fun crew’! We’re sure that this comedy-drama movie surely has a fantastic crew working on it given its rib tickling story line!

Mister Mummy traces the journey of a couple – Ritesh Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza who have opposing choices when it comes to children and promises a comic ride of a lifetime filled with drama, revelations and realisations!

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents a T-Series Films and Hectic Cinema PVT.LTD Production titled, Mister Mummy.

Ritesh and Genelia D’Souza led film is directed by Shaad Ali, produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Shaad Ali and Siva Ananth.

