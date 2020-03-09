Mere Angne Mein: Asim Riaz & Jacqueline Fernandez’s Song Is A Perfect Holi Treat For Their Fans!

Netizens went haywire when they heard about their favourite Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Asim Riaz’s union with Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez for a music video. The song which is titled Mere Angne Mein is out now, and it’s the perfect Holi treat that their fans have been waiting for.

Mere Angne Mein showcases Jacqueline Fernandez in the 1435 A.D as a princess who’s all set to get married to an aged, old king but without her agreement. One can witness her willingness to kill her to-be husband, as she fetches an arrow against his portrait. On the other hand, one can witness a random woman from today’s age sending her boyfriend to Fernandez’s era as a revenge for flirting with other women.

The video eventually showcases Asim Riaz’s character getting a lesson of loyalty, with some quirky acts by the Kick actress that includes grooving to some attractive hook steps, getting drunk. One can also witness a cute chemistry between the duo, and it’s much more than just this that their fans would now want.

Check out Mere Angne Mein video below:

The song has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan and has been penned by Vayu with the recreation of Tanishk Bagchi.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandes recently shared her excitement to work with Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz in Mere Angne Mein.

“The song is very relevant and modern and will be extremely fun. I loved just the idea of it, too. The tale we’re telling through this music video is magical. The concept of song and the music video were too enticing, for me to pass it up. The choreography and the steps are traditional and desi but has a modern touch too which overall fits beautifully in this story of eternal love. The team and I have been prepping and rehearsing to get every nuance right,” said Jacqueline.

She added: “I am super excited to be working with Asim Riaz for the first time. The music video is going to be a visual treat for everyone. We’re looking forward to everyone seeing it. I really loved working on this, because it was a passion project for me.”

