Ahead of the release of Sherni, an unconventional drama featuring Vidya Balan, Amazon Prime Video unveiled ‘Main Sherni’, a rip-roaring song that features some unique personalities alongside Vidya Balan. Celebrating the stories of resilience, this special soundtrack is sung by Akasa and Raftaar. It salutes and applauds the courage of these Shernis, who have stood their ground, beaten the odds and have carved their niche by not conforming to the traditional.

The music video stars Mira Erda (F4 Racer and Driver Coach), Natasha Noel (Body positivity influencer and Yoga trainer), Eshna Kutty (A social media influencer and hula-hoop dancer) and Trinetra Haldar (One of the first transgender doctor in Karnataka), Jayshree Mane (a front line warrior at B.Y.L Nair Hospital), Riddhi Arya (A student who delivers food to frontline warriors), Anita Devi (Security Guard), Seema Duggal (Teacher), Archana Jadav (House Help) along with Vidya Balan. Penned by Raghav, ‘Main Sherni’ is composed by Utkarsh Dhotekar. The song will go live on all music platforms – Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, Gaana, Saavn, Wynk etc on the 15th of June.

Actor Vidya Balan says, “The music video Main Sherni is our tribute to all the women across the globe who have this indomitable spirit of never giving up. Sherni is special for all of us and with this film and music video, we are celebrating women who have shown us that there is nothing a woman can’t do. Just like Vidya Vincent, my character in the movie, we want to show that women are fearless and powerful … and that you don’t have to roar to be a tigress. This is what we have tried to capture in this anthem .”

Singer AKASA says, “I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of a song that celebrates women, and their strengths. With this soundtrack, we are hoping to awaken the inner shernis inside every woman around the world and motivate them to never give up, chase their dream and always keep working hard. Ive always been all about woman power and am truly honoured to be a part of Sherni and sing a song that will be remembered for a very long time. As always it was awesome working with Raftaar on this powerful track. The lyrics and melody truly spoke to me and I am sure that listeners will get to experience what the movie is all about through the song.”

Rapper Raftaar says, “This was an interesting project for me – SHERNI, there is such undeniable power in that one word, and to be able to showcase the vitality of that word in a song was a tall order! I hope Akasa and I have managed to do that. I am really happy with how this passion project has panned out, as Akasa and I have invested our heart and soul into it.”

Prime members in India and across 240+ countries and territories can stream Sherni exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting June 18.

