Young Bollywood actor Vishal Jethwa grabbed headlines and awards with his incredible Bollywood debut as a spine-chilling villain in the Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2. Vishal’s entry into Bollywood was a blockbuster and before he surprises us all again with his next projects, he will play an incurable romantic in a new music video! Arko Pravo Mukherjee of Teri Mitti fame has sung a soulful single Dhat and Vishal is playing a charming lover in the video.

Advertisement

He reveals, “When I was approached by Arkoda for this music video, I didn’t think twice as Arkoda is a very respected singer-songwriter and music composer. I have been a huge fan of his compositions Teri Mitti and Nazm Nazm. When I heard the music, I fell in love with the song as I found it to be a very sweet, romantic composition.”

Advertisement

Vishal Jethwa adds, “Also when I learnt that the concept of the song is retro and the part I was being offered was of a romantic boy, I grabbed it as I have never got the opportunity to play a romantic character on screen. I felt it would be something different and challenging. This song and the lyrics personally connected with me and my family also loved it. So, I decided to do it as I wanted the audience to see me in a different avatar post Mardaani 2.”

Vishal Jethwa is looking for more opportunities to play a romantic hero on screen. He says, “I would love to. However, whatever characters I will portray, positive or negative, I would always like to challenge myself to ensure that I do complete justice to the role. I am grateful for all the love and appreciation I received for my character in Mardaani 2. Having said that, as an actor, I would like to constantly challenge myself to play different roles.”

The actor is bringing his A-game on to serenade a girl on screen in Dhat. He says after his cold, evil act in Mardaani 2, this is definitely a welcome change!

“It was a very refreshing change as I played a dark character in Mardaani 2. So, I was quite excited to collaborate on this music video. There is a stark difference between my character in Mardaani 2 and the role I am essaying in the music video. It was fun shooting for this music video and I am sure the audiences will love it as much as we enjoyed creating it,” concluded Vishal Jethwa.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Responds “Abhi Toh Mai Ghar Baitha Hu” To Fan Who Says He Wants To Work With The Comedian!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube