Manzoor E Khuda From Thugs Of Hindostan: Katrina Kaif At Her HOTTEST Best!

One of the most awaited and anticipated movies in a recent time, Thugs Of Hindostan is all set to ablaze the cinema screens this Diwali. Katrina Kaif’s another dance number Manzoor E Khuda is all set to release today. The audiences will witness a face-off between two legends of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, for the first time.

Backed by huge production value and star cast, Thugs Of Hindostan is already enjoying immense hype among the movie maniacs. Earlier, the movie trailer was received with the phenomenal response thus making it most liked and watched the trailer of Bollywood within 24 hours. After the trailer, the teaser of songs Vashmalle and Suraiyya created a rage among the audiences. While Vashmalle saw two legends, Aamir and Big B shaking a leg together for the first time, Suraiyya featured sizzling Katrina.

Now a new still is released from the latest song from Thugs Of Hindostan. It captures the breathtaking beauty of Katrina in golden attire and jewelry. The actress known for her amazing dance skills is seen striking a pose in the picture. The song is titled as Manzoor E Khuda. After Sheila Ki Jawani, Chikni Chameli, Kamli and recently released Suraiyya, the goddess of beauty is all ready to woo the audiences with her moves.

While talking about the song, Thugs Of Hindostan director Vijay Krishna Acharya told DNA, “Manzoor E Khuda comes at a turning point in the film, so it had to be a moving powerful track. I think its lyrics, composition, and vocals have created an overwhelming effect, making this salute to independence an incredibly special number. We love it and are certain that the audience will like the spirit of freedom in it.”

The song Manzoor E Khuda from Thugs Of Hindostan is set to release today. Are you excited?