Koffee With Karan Season 6 Finale: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Confirmed Guest But Not With Salman Khan!

Popular Indian talk show Koffee With Karan, kick-started its sixth season with bollywood beauties, Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt accompanying each other on the famous couch. In the second episode, Akshay Kumar – Ranveer Singh were seen with their crazy antics having a fun time with the host Karan Johar.

With the stars already being lined up for an appearance on the show, there is an exciting news for the fans as two reigning actors of Bollywood to join the finale.

As reported in Filmfare, the grand finale of the talk show will see two big league actors coming together. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to grace the couch in the last episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6. Earlier the actors had entertained the audiences with their rib tickling comedy in Filmfare awards while hosting the show and also shared a screen space in KJo’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Fans will expect the same magic from the duo once again as they reunite for the finale.

Duos of Arjun Kapoor with Janhvi kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal with Ayushmann Khurrana, Kareena Kapoor Khan with Priyanka Chopra and other Bollywood stars, will be seen sharing the hot gossips with celebrated host. Also Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan to make a solo appearance on the show.