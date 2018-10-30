Bezuban Dil Ki From Jack & Dil Is A Soul Stirring Number About Love & Heartbreak

Arbaaz Khan, Amit Sadh, Sonal Chauhan and Evelyn Sharma starrer, Jack & Dil is slated to release in a few days, and the film has already generated a decent amount of buzz. The trailer and the first two songs from the film were appreciated for the breezy romantic vibes and some light-hearted moments.

However, ahead of the release, the makers wanted to give the audience an insight into some other shades of the film, and have released a new song, titled Bezuban Dil Ki. Composed by Ramji Gulati, the song has vocals by Shibani Kashyap and is about separation and sacrifice in love. The song provides a glimpse into the emotional side of the film, and the dilemma of the lead characters. You can watch the full song here.

Jack & Dil has been directed by Sachin P Karande, produced by Balcony Cinemas and Rock and Rolla films and is scheduled to release on 2nd November.