Manoj Bajpayee On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: “Sonchiriya Memories Are Flashing In Front Of My Eyes”

Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee mourned the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Both shared screen space in Sonchiriya.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee quotes, “What I automatically recall about Sushant is his how much interested he had about everything in life. He was always curious to learn about everything — the unknown, space, about quantum physics, about acting, about filmmaking.”

Manoj Bajpayee further adds, “Off the set, I still remember how fond he used to be of the mutton curry I cooked at home. He would always want to have lunch or dinner at my place. I feel really heartbroken to think that he will never come to my place to have his favorite curry.

The time I spent with him during the making of ‘Sonchiriya’ is flashing in front of my eyes now. It is very hard to come to terms with the fact that Sushant is no more,” reports IANS.

“He left his family, he left all of his friends and all of us who knew him as a very fun-loving and respectful person.

Rest in peace Sushant wherever you are, God bless you,” Manoj Bajpayee Signs off.

