Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Meera Chopra Calls Out Bollywood’s Hypocrisy, Says “It’s Cruel, Cold & Ruthless”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has given a huge setback to the industry and those who knew him closely are in a state of shock. The actor died of suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020, and left everyone in grief. Post the news of his suicide, there’s a discussion on social media about the deteriorating mental health of people in general and lack of support.

A lot of people have also criticised the Bollywood industry and the close circle of Sushant Singh Rajput for not being able to support him.

Section 375 actress Meera Chopra has now opened up about the same and has written an open letter on Twitter. While she apologised Sushant with the letter she also asked questions to his close circle, and why were they not there to help him during his depression? She also called the industry cruel, cold and ruthless

Her letter read as saying, “We are working and living in an industry which is cruel,cold and ruthless. We all knew well that Sushant was going through depression since long, but what did we do? where was his close circle, the directors and producers he’s worked with, his close friends? why nobody came out and helped, gave him the kind of love, the work that he wanted- bcoz nobody cares. lam sorry to say but nobody gives a shit abt what you are going through. If your 1 movie flops they will start treating you like an untouchable. True, bollywood is a small family, but a kind of family which is never there when you need them. He had to take his life for that family to realise the kind of pain and need he was in. An outsider will always feel like an outsider here. I just wana say to my industry that help people when they need it, and you know when they need it. there is no point tweeting when they r no more. Don’t pretend to be sad when you guys didn’t do anything when he was sad. Stop being such a hypocritical society. Sushant, your death is a personal loss, the way i see my industry will never be the same anymore..We have failed you, this industry has failed you. You deserved better my friend. lam so sorry!! “

“My apology to #sushant on behalf of the entire industry and a humble request to my industry folks!!” she captioned her post.

Sushant Singh Rajput came to limelight through TV serial Pavitra Rishta and made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! He also worked in many big films like MS Dhoni Biopic, PK, Chhichhore, Kedarnath, and others.

May his soul rests in peace!

