Manikarnika Will Stand On Its Own Merit: Producer On Clashing With Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 & Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India

After a lot of controversies and obstacles, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi will finally see the day of light on January 25, 2019. The makers of the film had recently released the teaser of the film which raised a lot of curiosity amongst the fans.

Today, the much-awaited trailer of the film was released which has bowled everyone. Kangana’s amazing appearance, her action scenes, visually beautiful and the background score are the major highlights of the trailer. The trailer was launched in Mumbai’s IMAX theatre which was set on a huge canvas. The theatre was decorated according to the set up of the film which is set in the 19th century. Beautiful dancers, grand sets and Kangana’s magnum entry; this is what the trailer launch event was all about.

During the launch, the obvious questions about film clashing with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 and Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India were raised. Considering the history of Hrithik-Kangana’s war game, everyone was expecting a bang-on reply from Kangana. The question was aimed to Kangana but it was then answered by Zee Studios’ head Shariq Patel. He was confident enough as he said that the film will stand on its own merit. He said, “I think Cheat India has announced, we don’t know about the status of Super 30. But we truly believe in the product that we have created and spent a lot of sleepless nights and hard work on it. The film will stand on its own merit. Whether it one film we come against or 10 films; we really are taking this on the front foot as I said it is going to be a massive release. We wish the best to all the films which are releasing on that day but we are extremely confident about our film.”

Further Kangana Ranaut spoke about why she wanted to come on January 25 only and not any other day. “It was my decision to come on Republic Day. I have driven everybody nuts for it. You can ask Kamal Ji and people involved in VFX. The VFX studio is currently a battleground,” she said.