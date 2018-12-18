Khiladi & Khel Are Coming Together! Akshay Kumar Unites With Rajyavardhan Rathore

Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on Tuesday treated fitness enthusiasts with a teaser of a collaborative project with actor Akshay Kumar.

Rathore shared his and Akshay’s workout video on Instagram along with a caption: “Coming soon, to an Instagram account near you! Akshay.”

It seems the duo has something inspirational in store for the social media users. Last month, Akshay and Rathore played the Koffee Quiz with filmmaker Karan Johar during the opening ceremony of 49th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where they spoke about the importance of sports.

Rathore is often seen praising Akshay on social media. Earlier, he called the Gold star a “true sportsman” in one of his tweets.