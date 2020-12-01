Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul are gearing up for their upcoming mystery flick, Nail Polish. The new posters of their characters are out and the actors have shared a few details.

“I just love how the poster manages to build the curiosity from the first time you see it. Especially, when the mask and my real face are like on two different ends of the spectrum. It is intriguing and will have you asking for more. That’s the brilliance of the story,” Manav said.

The posters have both the actors with masks of their own faces in their hands. The masks have a distraught expression while their real faces smile. The sense of illusion about the images seem to imply the film’s theme — everything is an illusion of the human mind.

“What you see isn’t what you get!!!! That’s Nail Polish in a nutshell for me. I think the posters do justice to that,” said Arjun.

The film also stars Rajit Kapur and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles and is directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna.

Previously, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s troubles mounted as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) grilled him for nearly 7 hours even as his Australian friend Paul Bartel was arrested in a drug-related case investigation, official sources said here on Friday.

Bartel was reportedly in regular contact with Agisialos Demetriades, an alleged drug peddler, arrested by NCB in Oct., and the brother of Gabriella Demetriades, the live-in partner of Rampal.

An architect living in Bandra, Bartel was questioned by NCB on Thursday and early Friday placed under arrest in the same case in which Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and at least 20 others have been arrested in the past three months of NCB probe.

Since around noon, Rampal was grilled by the NCB, after his girlfriend, Gabriella was questioned for more than 12 hours spread over Wednesday-Thursday, while Bartel was quizzed on Thursday and arrested this morning.

Among other things, Rampal, 47, was interrogated on the nature of his links with Agisialos and Bartel, the seizures made during the raid conducted at his Bandra residence last Monday, and the role of Gabriella and others with drug peddlers.

