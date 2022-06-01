From West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Delhi compatriot Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi to well-known choreographer and director Farah Khan, actor Emraan Hashmi and former Test cricketer Harbhajan Singh, well-known personalities from diverse fields mourned the passing of the popular singer KK on Tuesday, May 31, in Kolkata.

Advertisement

Banerjee, in whose Kolkata KK breathed his last, took to Twitter to say: “The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working from last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences.”

Advertisement

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in his tribute: “Saddened to learn about the untimely demise of noted #Bollywood singer #KrishnakumarKunnath popularly known as #KK. He will continue to live in the hearts of music lovers through his mellifluous songs. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members, friends & fans.

Kejriwal tweeted: “Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of renowned singer Shri Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK. His voice and songs will stay till eternity. My heartfelt condolences to his friends and family, and fans across the world.”

Mourned Hashmi: “A voice and talent like no other. They don’t make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK.”

Choreographer and director Farah Khan shared a throwback pic with KK on Instagram. She wrote: “You have gone too soon KK … u were so different and Real … in a super ambitious industry u stood out for your unfilminess … #realartist thank you for giving my films your iconic voice.”

Rahul Gandhi described KK as “one of the most versatile singers of the Indian music industry” and said: “His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs. Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night. My heartfelt condolences to his family & fans across the world.”

Former Test cricketer and newly elected Rajya Sabha MP, Harbhajan Singh, said: “Devastated to know about sudden death of playback singer #KK. His soulful & melodious songs could easily connect with the hearts of millions of people. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and followers. May his pious soul rest in peace.”

Must Read: Kiara Advani Car Collection: From Rs 1.58 Crore Priced Audi A8L To BMW 530D Worth Lakhs, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Actress Travels In Total Swag!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram