Malvika Raaj gets the audience to roar at a college fest

Malvika Raaj, the actress who started her career being the young Kareena Kapoor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, was seen spreading her charm in R.D & S.H National College. She was there to attend the Cutting Chai Fest 2019.

Malvika was welcomed with a roar on stage as she rocked her white-on-blue denim look. She was all smiles as her fans couldn’t stop cheering for her. She thanked them for the warm welcome and the great time she had enjoyed the performances. Talking about the room full of energy, she said “The performances here were incredible. I watched two performances and I’m unable to choose which one’s the best because both of them were so good. I can really see the efforts you guys have put in with the choreography, costumes and accessories.”

She also got a shoutout from the students for her Instagram story. Malvika was last seen in Telugu film Jayadeva starring opposite Ganta Ravi. She’s a sensation on Instagram and has many good projects lined up in the future.

