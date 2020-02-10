Malang: Disha Patani Witnesses Fan Frenzy As She Visits A Cinema Hall

Disha Patani has managed to impress the audience again with her latest release Malang. The audiences are showering love in abundance as her hot look is creating the waves. Recently, the actress visited Gaiety Galaxy theatre and interacted with the fans there. And, the frenzy for Disha was real!

The Malang actress was spotted greeting her fans who were cheering and hooting as soon as she stepped in. The actress looked ecstatic by the response like never before.

The city theatre saw immense fan frenzy where Disha was surrounded by the sea of fans who were blown away by her character and the X-factor she brought to the film. The fans could not keep calm and were all excited to see the actress who was truly setting the screen on fire in front of them, as well.

The film offers the best of Disha that we have ever seen- from her hottest of the hot avatars where we see her bikini-clad, chic as well to winning over with her energetic presence.

Meanwhile, in the first weekend, Malang has done a business of 25.36 crores which is decent.

