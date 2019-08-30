Malaika Arora Looks Sultry In A Swimsuit From Her Vacation Pictures With Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are the new IT couple of Bollywood. They are spotted leaving for vacations together and having brunch almost every day. They have in fact become one of the most papped couples of B-Town. Though Malaika and Arjun have yet not confirmed the news of being together but have given hints at different occasions publically.

Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor are celebrating their love these days as they are busy vacationing in Austria. The couple is out in the open now and is not shying away from displaying their love in public. From social media PDA to being snapped together by paparazzi, Arjun & Malaika are all over.

A video is doing the rounds on the social media in which we see Malaika enjoying swimming and Arjun like a true boyfriend capturing her beauty with his camera lenses. Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1x3I1QgGag/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1sgYKbht4z/

Arjun and Malaika have yet not revealed as to when they are getting married but have expressed that they are taking things slow and in no hurry to get married anytime soon.

