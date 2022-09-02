Malaika Arora never fails to make an impression with her style statement. Whether it’s her city sightings, airport appearances or red carpet appearances, the beauty never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her fashion game. Earlier today, Malla was spotted looking fresh as a daisy while flaunting her natural beauty with a bare face in gym shorts and a sports bra and now netizens are reacting to it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Malaika is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. Can you tell that she’s over 48? The beauty doesn’t look a day beyond 28. She’s a mother to a 19-year-old boy and her dedication to fitness and a healthy lifestyle is commendable. Her fans often go gaga over her public spotting and there’s no denying that she’s one of the most stylish mothers in B-town.

Earlier today, Malaika Arora was spotted in the city as she appeared for her workout. She was wearing a pair of shorts that she paired with a sports bra with a messy high bun and looked pretty as ever in it.

The actress styled her look with ‘chappals’ and carried a water bottle as she made her way towards the building. Take a look at Malaika Arora’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Camera dekh k dar jati hai didi isliye chalna bhul jati hai😃😃😃😆😆” Another user commented, “Sidha kyun nhi chalti😂” A third user commented, “Why does she walk like that?” A fourth user commented, “Ye jo last wala jab bye kahti hai tabhi tabhi ka tabhi walking style automatically disturb ho jati hai I observed that.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Malaika Arora for her latest appearance? Tell us in the comments below.

